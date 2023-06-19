PARSONS, Kan. — The celebration began with a walk from 22nd and Grand to the local park followed by guest speakers and some delicious food.

Juneteenth is designed to celebrate the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved peoples in Texas. The name is portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth”, and is celebrated on 6/19.

In addition to Juneteenth being a federal holiday, the City of Parsons now recognizes Juneteenth as a county holiday.

Labette County City Commissioner Cole Proehl said it was great to see the community come together.

“For our community, it’s vital, it brings us all together, we’re all different but that’s okay. We’ve always been an inclusive community and this just exemplifies that,” said Cole Proehl, Labette County City Commissioner.

“I believe in freedom, and I believe in unity. So that even made it more important to me to really get this organized and really continue to do it. I want to keep on doing it, I want all other communities to join, especially if they don’t have anything going on in their community,” said Sontana Johnson, Walk It Out Juneteenth Organizer.

Johnson registered Walk It Out Juneteenth as a nonprofit organization, and plans to hold educational events and field trips in the near future.