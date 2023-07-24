PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons police officer receives a life-saving award.

On July 22 of last year, Corporal Christian Smith responded to a call where a member of his church was suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Smith immediately administered first aid and started putting pressure on the wound to try and limit the bleeding.

He was able to keep the man calm and apply enough pressure on the wound until EMS arrived.

Smith credits his training and experience for helping him save the man’s life.

“We usually get a lot of substantial amount of training. And so then the experience just stressful situations we deal with on a daily basis. I was able to just keep calm in that situation, I would say a lot about the officers here. Training and in this experience,” said CPL Christian Smith, Parsons Police Dept.

“He used a lot of things that he learned through working this job. He uses a lot of his de-escalation skills. He obviously knew the individual, he knew how to calm him down, keep him calm. So emergency medical staff could come and help save his life,” said Dennis Dodd, Deputy Chief, Parsons Police Dept.

Smith said it’s an honor to receive recognition for his efforts.

“I mean it’s rewarding, I guess you don’t really get it a lot in your career but you don’t really want to have to do that but in order to do it, I’m glad I was there and everything worked out in the end,” said Smith.

“Officers do every day is a lot of police work is done without people watching because it’s great to when officers can get that notoriety of doing a good job. We don’t get a lot of pats on the back,” said Dodd.

Smith is still in contact with the individual.

“I get to talk to him. We had lunch. Literally the anniversary date we just happen to be at the same restaurant so he still in contact with me today so that’s pretty nice,” said Smith.

“Officer Smith is someone who takes his job very seriously. And he honestly dedicates more time than he has to,” said Dodd.