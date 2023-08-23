PARSONS, Kan. — Students at Labette Community College have an extra resource when it comes to groceries.

Established in 2015, the college started a student food pantry to provide students in-need with food and necessities. This summer, that pantry was relocated from a closet on campus to a building specifically designed to store the items. Students have the option of choosing meat, milk, juice, dried goods, hygiene products, and toiletry items. They can choose 10 items per week.

“So for students living in the Villa’s for example, that’s forty extra groceries for a room a week. And so that’s something really awesome. Today is actually pantry day, our pantry is open two days a week for students and it’s been a really huge resource to help students. Everyone from students on campus to commuter students, to non traditional students to be able to get a little bit of something extra to help them,” said Tyler Allen.

Each year, the Caring Cardinal Committee hosts a “Pack the Pantry” event where it collects items from across the community. It’s scheduled to take place later next month.