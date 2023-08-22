PARSONS, Kan. — The school year at Labette Community College is underway — and it’s a significant year for the college.

“Since the very first class assembled for our college on September 12, 1923, it’s only fitting that on September 12, 2023, we have a huge celebration, and it’ll be our very first annual Founders Day celebration,” said Lindi Forbes, Executive Director.

To celebrate a century in education, LCC has a lineup of events scheduled throughout the school year.

On Tuesday, they gave out free shirts to students to tye-die. President Dr. Mark Watkins gives credit to their supporters for the school’s continuous success.

“Since we are celebrating our 100th year, I know that there’s a lot of support locally here for the community college, not only in Parsons but also Labette County. And also beyond that in our service area here in southeast Kansas. And because of that support, we’re able to continue to thrive and grow and develop new programs that are in need for graduates and for skilled labor,” said Dr. Mark Watkins, LCC President.

LCC decided not to increase tuition for students to commemorate their Founding Day.

“Especially with a hundred years, you know looking back on the tradition that we have of always putting students first and then looking towards the future and not increasing our tuition this year. Seeing enrollment up, those are all exciting that point to what we believe is a future that’s awesome for Labette Community College and for Parsons,” said Tyler Allen, LCC Admissions Director.

“Tuition not increasing, we have seen student enrollment way up on campus, which is amazing. We love seeing all the kiddos out and the non-traditional students have increased too, which is amazing, and campus is really buzzing. I haven’t seen campus like this before,” said Harrison Hall, LCC Student Life Specialist.

September 12th kicks off the college’s one-hundred-year celebration with its Founders Day event, open to the public.

“Community is our middle name. And so we are all about our community. One thing that I love serving as the Admissions Director is when we go out and recruit, we’re meeting up with Cardinals from many years past. From recent graduates to people who have graduated and are going to send their kids here to be Cardinals,” said Allen.

“Not only is it happening now, it’s been happening for generations, and so there’s been an understanding of the people here of the importance of a community college to provide post-secondary education to the students,” said Watkins.

On Saturday, September 23rd, the college will host a 100th birthday celebration.

It’s also free and open to the public.