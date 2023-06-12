PARSONS, Kan. — The Labette Center for Mental Health Services has received its provisional certification as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

“It’s an exciting time for southeast Kansas. By the end of this year, the entirety of southeast Kansas is going to be covered by a community-certified community behavioral health center. And that’s very exciting and that’s great news for the area,” said Matt Atteberry, Labette Center for Mental Health Executive Director.

This certification will increase the accessibility for the community, through their same-day access services, as well as improving their 24/7 crisis response team — in addition to adding medication-assisted treatment, assertive community treatment, and individual placement and support.

The Labette Center also was awarded a yearly grant of a million dollars from the “Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration” for planning, development, and implementation of the CCBHC model.

“One of the things with the community behavioral health clinic is not only being able to help access people where they’re at but helping support those individuals that may have limited resources for funding. We’ve always served those in need and offered funding regardless of the ability to pay,” said Misti Mustain, CCBHC Director.

“Substance use services is also something I’ve been very proud of what we’ve been able to do over the decades here. And becoming a CCBHC will even strengthen that. One of the things we’ll be able to do through that is establish and start providing medication-assisted treatment, which will be a significant improvement in the quality of our services,” said Atteberry.

A CCBHC is a specially designed clinic that provides a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services by using evidence-based practices.

“Our evidence-based practices just improve the quality of the care and treatment that we’ve been giving to people here in mental health,” said Mustain.

“It literally requires anyone who is a CCBHC to be able to show they are doing what they say they are doing, and not just a process but a product literally is outcome-based. Are you doing what you say you’re doing? Can you show that it’s helpful for people,” said Atteberry.

CCBHC Director Misti Mustain says they want the community to know they’re there to help.

“But I think the most important thing for them to recognize is to know that help is here, it’s 24/7, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready to help, and I think that’s an important factor,” said Mustain.