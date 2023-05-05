Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents believe Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River

According to the Labette County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, 23-year-old Dakota Patton (pictured above) was reported missing on April 27th, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Labette County Sheriff’s Office)

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says they were, in fact, contacted by the Labette County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a missing person case on April 27th.

23-year-old Dakota Patton was reported missing and was last seen on April 25th. His vehicle was found on the 27th, and the KBI says the circumstances surrounding Patton’s disappearance are suspicious.

KBI officials say foul play is suspected in Patton’s disappearance and they are requesting assistance from the public.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public on Friday (5/5) by posting information about 23-year-old Dakota Patton, who’s currently missing.

Patton is a white male. He is 5 ft. 11 in. tall and weighs around 230 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. Patton was likely wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and boots.

A media release from the KBI says “agents believe Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River — between 20th Rd. and Wallace Rd., and 60th Rd. and Wallace Rd.”

Investigators are asking fisherman, hunters, farmers, and hikers who frequent the area to report anything suspicious they think may be connected to Patton’s disappearance.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Dakota Patton, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 795-2565. Anonymous tips can be made HERE.