PARSONS, Kan. — Many gathered at Labette Community College for the first Founders Day celebration.

“What a joyous occasion, today is the 100th anniversary. Today, we believe September the 12th was the first day of classes in 1923,” said Dr. Mark Watkins, LCC President.

Labette Community College was initially founded as an extension of the local K through 12 system with 70 students and grew into a two-year community college serving over 1,500 students.

Tuesday’s celebration began with the unveiling of the “Modern Cardinal” statue and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Zetmeir Family Athletic Complex.

Over 600 donors contributed to the complex, which includes an expanded basketball gym, new locker rooms for all sports, a new weight room, and more.

“You think about a community the size of Parsons with 600 donors that helped fund this facility. It’s been great. And we thank all the people that did, especially the Zetmeir family,” said Dan Goddard, (R) KS – District 7.

“I grew up here, and it’s very nice to see that we can take care of our athletes the way a college athletics department should. So it’s well-deserved, and we thank everyone that was a part of it,” said Aaron Keal, LCC Athletic Director.

LCC President Dr. Mark Watkins says the faculty and staff have one common goal.

“People here working here, the workers, the employer, employees all have the students at heart. They want what’s best for the students and they are dedicated and committed to what’s best for the students in terms of their education, post-secondary education,” said Watkins.

“Education is the foundation of our future, and Labette Community College has provided hundreds and hundreds of students with quality education in a two-year situation. And they can move on to other universities four-year institutions,” said Goddard.

Dr. Watkins says LCC will continue to evolve for the betterment of the students.

“We will work hard to continue to benefit our students, to provide a benefit for our students just as the previous administration. As needs have changed for students and for filling the skill labor shortages, we will change and adjust our programming to remain relevant,” said Watkins.