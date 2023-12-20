PARSONS, Kan. — A local police department is offering a gift for Labette County residents to help make the holidays more safe.

Free gun locks are available at the front counter of the Parsons Police Department.

It’s teamed up with Moms Demand Action, the Parsons Community Area Foundation, and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office to make it possible.

Officials say they’ve handed out close to 200 of them so far.

“Come down to our PD, and we’d be happy to provide a free gun lock so that weapons are safe, secure. Accidents don’t occur. People don’t get hurt. And it makes it a lot harder for bad guys to steal a locked up gun and try to, you know, be able to unload it,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief.

Those guns locks will be available until they run out.