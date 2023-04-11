PARSONS, Kan. — Years of volunteer time will be seen for decades in a Southeast Kansas community, thanks to something that tells time.

A dedication ceremony was held this afternoon for this clock tower in downtown Parsons.

It honors Pete and Mary Hughes for their years of volunteer work on many community projects. Mr. Hughes passed away in 2021.

The clock was installed in December, and sits at the corner of 17th and Main Streets, next to the Parsons Municipal Building.

“As we look down Main Street, it’s timeless, the volunteering that they did. And we thought to tie it to this clock, put their name on it and we hope it inspires other people, young people as they come up, to do what Pete and Mary have done, our community,” said Rod Landrum, SEK Point of Pride Cmte. Member.

“I’ve had builders come here and say I want to build in your town because of what’s behind me. That’s why main streets are so important. That’s why the bookends of a beautiful clock and a pocket park at each end are so important. It’s about whole community pride that helps you sell an entire city,” said Jim Zaleski, Parsons Econ. Development.

The clock didn’t cost taxpayers a dime, as it was funded entirely through donations.