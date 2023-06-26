PARSONS, Kan. — Labette Community College is searching for someone to be its next mascot.

“As we get ready to celebrate a hundred years, we felt like it was time to update Chris, get a new mascot,” said Tyler Allen, LCC Director of Admissions.

The position is open to all incoming and returning students.

The mascot suit fits a person who is 5’7″ to 5’9″ and includes a built-in fan system for air circulation in the head of the mascot.

During the 100-year celebration events, “Chris” the Cardinal will be appearing at parades, athletic events, LCC’s Founder’s Day, dedication of the new Zetmeir Family Athletic Complex, and more.

“For Chris, there really are no prerequisites, we just suggest that you’re a certain height, so the costume fits right. But you can be a male, you can be a female. We welcome anyone as long as you have the aspirations to do things in the suit,” said Harrison Hall, LCC Student Life Specialist.

“A hundred years is a huge celebration, it’s a huge accomplishment. So we’re really excited for this student is going to be able to look back, you know, might see their face cause it’ll be in costume but he or she will be able to tell, you know, their family, their friends, and the future if they have kids. They’ll be able to say, ‘I was Chris the Cardinal when we celebrated a hundred years’,” said Allen.

The individual chosen will receive a scholarship to cover tuition up to 16 hours and a $300 book scholarship per semester.

At the end of each semester, the individual will be evaluated on performance to maintain involvement and receive a stipend up to $250.

“We’re excited that it’s a great scholarship for them, a great benefit. As well as just having a fun time and being able to be out there in the public and have a good time with all of those young kids and adults that love it,” said Janice Reese, LCC Director of Public Relations.

The deadline to apply is July 6th.

“Chris the Cardinal, our mascot, has been Cardinal since very close to the beginning of the school in 1923. We’ve had a cardinal. You know, I grew up here in Parsons and I attended Labette. We’ve had cardinals for quite a long time and now it’ll be time for a new era, with a new cardinal as we launch into this new future of celebrating a hundred years of past excellence and we look towards the future,” said Allen.

“There’s a little questionnaire that we’ve asked them to fill out, so we can get in contact with them and visit with them about their desire to be a mascot. And that’s just go to www.labette.edu/athletics/mascot,” said Reese.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Chris the Cardinal, be sure to apply.