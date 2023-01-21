PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons organization lent a helping hand to many people, today.

It was distribution day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”.

It provided people a chance to collect free essential hygiene items.

They passed out bags of laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and other items.

Their initiative started with the goal of serving one hundred families.

With more support from the community, they’re now serving around 225 families.

“A lot of times, first-time visitors are overwhelmed with what they’re getting and we have some things that we keep on hand that aren’t necessarily in our inventory. But if we, if they ask, we might have that thing, and sometimes we do, and the reaction is usually tears,” said Aquila Winchell, Founder, Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry.

The organization hosts a distribution event once a month. It happens inside the brick building, behind the First Baptist Church in Parsons.

They also donate hygiene items to “Labette Community College” to help students in need.