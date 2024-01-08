PARSONS, Kan. — Students from a local elementary school are building relationships with residents at a Parsons nursing home.

“It’s fun to have it. It’s a different atmosphere and a different challenge, ready to deal with these little guys. But now it’s just fun. I’m glad to be here with them, and I’m glad they have directors bring them here,” said Glenn Linnebur, Presbyterian Manor resident.

Once a month for the last two years, students from Lincoln Elementary visit residents at the Presbyterian Manor nursing home to play bingo and other fun activities.

Once a month, some of the residents take a trip to the school to read books to the students.

Marlene Swaney says spending time with the students helps boost her energy levels.

“Helps get through my day a little easier maybe. Yeah, I’m not used to being around kids anymore. I have grandkids, but they’re this big,” said Marlene Swaney, Presbyterian Manor resident.

“After having students around me for many many years, my sons are all 60-70 years old, so it’s been a while since they’ve been in school, but it’s fun. They got more energy than you’ll think,” said Linnebur.

This visit was the third time a class from Lincoln visited the nursing home.

“We don’t get out a whole lot. So to get into the community and to meet a different age group than we’re used to because we’re just used to littles, we’re in a pre-K one building. So they see the teachers and little kids all day,” said Kyra McGuire, Lincoln Elementary 1st-grade teacher.

“They have that relationship with them, and they’re sorry when it’s over. They want to keep coming back, and that’s what I want to do. Is them have that relationship and keep wanting to be here around our people that live here,” said Crystal Packard, Presbyterian Manor executive director.

The project is slated to run through the end of the school year.