PARSONS, Kan. — While some of us can work inside when the mercury drops, for some people, cold weather means extra work.

Labette County farmer Bryan Coover says he has a plan for the cold weather.

“I try to feed close to their water source. So that encourages them to go drink water right after they eat. If they wait too long in this kind of weather, it’s froze over again and they miss having water that day,” said Bryan Coover, Coover Cattle Co.

Adult cattle drink between 10 and 30 gallons of water a day, and currently, he’s having to crack the ice on his ponds a couple of times a day for their cattle to be able to drink water.

Coover says staying warm takes more energy, but cattle that are fed properly through the summer and the fall should be carrying extra body weight, helping them stay warm in this freezing weather.

“Cattle are more comfortable at temperatures in the 45 to 50-degree range. When it gets colder, they need more energy. Energy as feed takes longer to feed, it’s more expensive to feed, but it’s just part of it,” said Coover.

Coover says no matter the weather, there are always challenges.

“I’ve had some pretty miserable days in hot weather too but warm weather is easier to work with cattle than cold weather. I suspect if we had long periods of weather like this, I’d probably move farther south to keep cattle in nicer weather,” said Coover.