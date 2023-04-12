PARSONS, Kan. — Dr. John F. Amos is the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Cardinal Citation Award, something that’s presented every ear by the Labette Community College (LLC) Foundation and Alumni Association.

The Cardinal Citation Award is the highest honor that Labette Community College gives to individuals.

Dr. Amos received his Associate of Arts degree from (then) Parsons Junior College (Now Labette Community College), and later earned his bachelor’s degree and doctorate degree from the Illinois College of Optometry.

Additionally, Dr. Amos holds a master’s degree in physiological optics from Indiana University.

But academic achievements aren’t all that Dr. Amos is known for. He was a Captain in the Air Force and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious services because of his service in Vietnam.

After his military service, Dr. Amos became an Assistant Professor at the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) School of Optometry and became a professor in 1982.

Dr. Amos was the Founding Director of the UAB School of Optometry Residency Programs and served in this position until appointed as Chair of the Department of Optometry. He also became the Director of the Professional Program in 1994.

Dr. Amos served as Interim Dean, and Dean of the school from 2000-2010 when he retired after a distinguished career.

Numerous committees and professional organizations were assisted by Amos. The development of Clinical Practice Guidelines for the profession was Amos’ handiwork. He published more than 120 reference papers/editorials. He presented over 200 continuing education courses and wrote two books.

His achievements are both numerous and impressive. Here are just some of what Dr. Amos has received over the years:

The Presidential Medal of Honor,

The Excellence in Education Award,

The Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Illinois College of Optometry,

Alabama Southern’s Optometrist of the Year,

The Distinguished Service Award from the American Optometric Association,

The Distinguished Scholar of the National Academies of Practice,

The UAB National Alumni Honorary Alumnus of the Year,

Life Service Award from the American Academy of Optometry,

Awarded two Doctor of Ocular Science degrees,

Inducted into the National Optometry Hall of Fame.

Dr. Amos has been appointed by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees as the Dean and Professor Emeritus, he was named a ‘Veteran of Distinction’ by the Birmingham Business Journal. The President’s Award of Distinguished Service was given to Amos by the American Optometric Association.

But that’s not all — he was active in several civic groups, a Rotary Club member (for which he was recognized as a multiple Paul Harris Fellow,) a member of the Alabama Newcomb Society, and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

He and his wife, Dr. Catherine Amos, have three children.

On Friday, May 12th at 5:00 pm, Dr. Amos will be honored with the Cardinal Citation Award at the Cardinal Event Center.

The public is welcome to join in celebrating this monumental achievement and is more than welcome to email Labette Community College if they have any questions.

For any questions, call Lindi Forbes at (620) 820-1212, or email her at lindif@labette.edu.