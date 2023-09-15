PARSONS, Kan. — Fourth-grade students in Parsons have an extra resource to help them stay focused on their lessons.

“Kids have to feel loved. They have to feel safe, they have to feel fed. They have to be comfortable before they can learn first,” said Allie Jones, Guthridge School 4th Grade Teacher.

Over the summer, Allie Jones decided to make a change.

The Guthridge Elementary teacher wanted to ensure her students have the essential items they need every day.

“In a low-income area, I knew I needed to do something to meet their needs,” said Jones.

Her solution: “The Self Love Station.”

She received a mini-grant of one hundred dollars from the Parent Teacher Organization, as well as invested her own money.

Students have the option of choosing hygiene items like toothbrushes, deodorant, and even snacks.

Jones wants to make sure her classroom is a place students can learn by removing barriers.

“The first lesson was knowing when you’re hungry and knowing whenever you need to take care of yourself and just knowing how to meet those hygiene needs and how to meet how to be able to regulate when you’re hungry and when you’re not hungry.”

“Every class needs it probably so their students are not like starving and getting distracted because they’re waiting on lunch and looking at the time over and over,” said Lyric Smith, 4th Grade Student.

Miss Jones isn’t limiting the number of times kids can go to the Self Love Station.

“I would say during the day I probably have five or ten kids that go during the morning and then in the afternoon, usually after recesses. I have some that really discreetly ask to come get deodorant or a hairbrush or whatever they need. But we’re very discreet about it. And they know, like if someone goes to get something that it’s we’re not worried about what someone’s getting, they get what they need and they go back,” said Jones.

She says she’s very proud of how her students have handled having the station inside the classroom.

“The students have done really well at being very mature with it. I was nervous whenever I began it, just with the snacks, and the hairbrush, and the chapstick, and the lotion. I was a little worried they would be greedy or it would kind of just become a distraction but they’ve done very, very well at not taking advantage of it,” said Jones.

“I’m just very blessed, and I’m blessed to have the Love Station, and I love my classroom teacher,” said Smith.