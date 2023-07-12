LABETTE COUNTY — A team of University of Kansas student researchers and their lead investigator are doing a two-week “field study” on the site where the “Bloody Bender” murders took place.

“I reached out to several universities, Kansas University was the one that had the most interest, the full scope of what we want to do, and they want to set up a field school to not only research this year but if we can find some stuff, come back and excavate next year,” said Bob Miller, property owner.

Dr. Blair Schneider is leading the team of six students using multiple geophysical methods to discover artifacts that could help tell more of the Bloody Bender mystery that happened back in the late 1800s in southern Labette County.

Property owner Bob Miller has been campaigning for researchers to uncover “what the ground has been hiding for the last 150 years.”

Hours into their research, the team found several items, such as old square nails, pieces of broken glass, and pieces of pottery.

“We’re really trying to understand like where was this like house foundation, in particular cellar, out houses, anything associated with the historic house. Which is why we’re doing the ped survey first where we’re actually like marking everywhere we find a little piece of even a little piece of glass or a little piece of ceramic. That concentration tells us where we should set up our geophysical grids to try and see what anomalies we pick up,” said Dr. Blair Schneider, lead investigator & science outreach manager.

“It’s been really fascinating to see how it works collecting the data, but then also how putting all of it together can form this really neat digital picture of the area to where you can kind of point to a spot and say, okay, we think there’s something over there. That’s where we should start digging,” said Cherridan Franklin, Kansas University student.

“When the land came up for sale in early 2020, which had been in the same family for about 70 years, I thought this is a chance to get this property and find out exactly, not only what happened, but where did things happen on this property and maybe put some closure, add some new findings, add to the story,” said Miller.

Miller says it’s important to tell more of the story for the families who were affected.

“My research niche is really trying to tell stories that haven’t been told today, right. Our history tends to only focus on individuals who had wealth and who had status. Whereas with my tools, we can actually find those individuals whose stories weren’t told, find their descendants. Let them come, you know, honor and commemorate their family and what they did. I think that’s something that is really important to me,” said Schneider.

“In addition to all of this and in many cases, people feel that Benders were kind of glorified or glamorized. And the victims have long been forgotten, just a name in the history books. And one thing that we’re working on right now is to find out more information about each victim and their families. What happened to their families after these guys were killed? We know at least four of the victims were Civil War veterans,” said Miller.

“I am enjoying it a lot more now that I realize how much of a community impact it’s having in this area. You know, this is a really big event, it was huge. And even though a lot of time has passed, that memory lives on and a lot of the family lives and the community itself,” said Franklin.