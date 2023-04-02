PARSONS, Kan. — Some area firefighters received extra hands-on training this weekend.

Labette Community College in Parsons hosted the 40th Annual Fire School throughout the weekend.

Over 140 firefighters from not only the Southeast Kansas region but from surrounding states participated in this educational program.

On Saturday, the first responders sat through several breakout lectures led by experienced instructors.

Those leaders taught different topics like gas-powered forcible entry, how to read smoke, and wild-land strategies and tactics.

Today, firefighters got a chance to put those lessons to work with some hands-on training.

“And really what we like about these classes is that not every department can send everybody to these classes, so we’ll usually get one or two people from each department and we train them up, they take those skills and new ideas back to their department and train their folks. So, it has kind of like a ripple effect, which it’s cool,” said Adam Haywood, Owner & Lead Instructor, Independent Fire Training.

Instructors set up replicas, mimicking real fire scenarios where participants used different tools and strategies to extinguish real fires.