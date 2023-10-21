PARSONS, Kan. — Families gather in Parsons, today (Saturday) — with a chance to get to know their local first responders.

It’s all for the 2nd Annual “Parsons Public Safety Fair” — where local law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies — along with Med-Fligh” offered safety resources and information.

Officials even allowed kids to see equipment up close — even a helicopter.

“You can get safety pamphlets, information about not just our little ones, but also about home safety, burglary prevention, cyberbullying. We have so much information here to give out that we look forward to this opportunity to meet with our community each and every year,” said Chief Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Department.

Families also got the chance to take home free child identification kits.