PARSONS, Kan. — An annual event is back for another year in Southeast Kansas.

Today marks the second and last day of the 23rd Annual “Katy Days” in Parsons.

This annual event celebrates the history between the Parsons community and the “Katy Railroad”.

Guests were treated to live music, over 25 food trucks, plenty of vendors, and activities for kids like a petting zoo, pony rides, and face painting, all inside the area of “Forest Park”.

“It’s a family event. Where else can you bring your kids or family, and you don’t even have to spend any money. You can just enjoy walking through the park. The kids can play at the playground and you’re good,” said Aquila Winchell, Katy Days Co-Coordinator.

The fun is not over just yet.

Two more concerts were set for this evening, featuring “The Bonnie Situation” and “Rock Gods”.