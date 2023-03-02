KODE — You know not getting enough sleep makes you drowsy and can make it tough to focus.

but poor sleep over an extended time can cause more serious issues like heart disease.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is well known to cause cardiovascular disease and heart disease. And people that snore and have obstructive sleep apnea have a much higher rate of having strokes and heart attacks, heart failure issues,” said Dr. Kent McIntire, Freeman Ear, Nose & Throat Center.

Studies show it’s normal to need anywhere from six to ten hours of sleep a night. Some patients who don’t get enough sleep turn to medication, which won’t always be the answer.

“They can help people go to sleep, people that have real obstructive sleep apnea more frequently, they fall asleep easy. They just don’t stay asleep all night. And so, most people have a hard time watching the television show they fall asleep rapidly. But you know, people are using sleeping pills, prescription type of sleeping pills, these can actually worsen their sleep apnea because it decreases the drive to breathe at night,” he adds.

Patients with sleep apnea have options for treatment.

“That’s been well known for a long time CPAP has been the mainstay of therapy for people with that problem and when a patient’s able to use it, it’s very effective and is the way to go,” he said.

It’s the most traditional solution. But some cases require a different type of treatment.

“For people that cannot utilize the CPAP machine, we do have a new procedure on the nerve stimulator of the tongue. It’s called Inspire. It is very, very effective, more user friendly often than CPAP.”