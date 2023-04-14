JOPLIN, Mo. — Hearing loss and hearing issues. It’s something people of *all ages* experience these days.

“The prevalence and the utility of headphones and earbuds and air pods are obviously increasing with great frequency over the course of the last 10-15-20 years,” said Dr. Hallie Baker, Freeman Ear, Nose & Throat.

And Dr. Baker points out with more use comes a higher risk of hearing loss.

“It can happen instantaneously. Or it can happen gradually over time as the cumulative dose exposure of loud noise over the course of many years can damage the little fine hair cells of the inner ear. So generally speaking, we’re talking more about that kind of gradual process of hearing loss that happens when we’re discussing the risks of using earbuds or air pods,” explained Dr. Baker.

Options are limited for treating hearing loss so prevention is key.

“There are some types of hearing loss that are correctable whether that’s within ear tube or your surgery. But most of the time if it is especially hearing loss related to noise exposure, the rate of recovery is pretty low,” Dr. Baker said.

She says it’s a good idea to moderate both the volume level and how long you’re exposed to loud noises.

“Some guidelines or literature suggest that you might use something called the 60/60 rule. And this is listening at the device at 60% of its maximum volume capacity for no more than 60 minutes at a time. So that you’re really giving your ear some rest in between exposures to loud noises,” said Dr. Baker.

She adds any steps you take now will impact how well you hear for years to come.

“You only get one set of ears. You want to protect them as best you can, using hearing protection devices, whether they’re in the ear canal or over the ear to minimize your exposure and your risk of having permanent damage to your ears,” said Dr. Baker.