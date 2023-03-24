KODE — Colorectal cancer is the second highest rate of cancer in Missouri. While 9 out of 10 cases are diagnosed in patients 50 or older, experts say the number of younger patients is on the rise.

“150,000 new cases of colon cancer will be found this year,” said Lori Ramsey, Nurse Practitioner.

For most of those patients, there are few, if any, symptoms to warn them something is wrong.

“There can be later stages can be there can be rectal bleeding, there can be weight loss or things like that,” added Ramsey.

In most cases, physicians recommend routine screening starting at age 45. There are a few options.

“That can be done with either a FIT test which is this stool cards that are done in many offices to have those done yearly. To do what’s called a ‘Color Guard.’ It’s a brand name, but it’s a test that looks at DNA samples in your stool study. If that’s negative, then that’s negative and we say you’re good for at least three years. If it’s positive, then a colonoscopy would be done to look for something that’s causing a positive,” Ramsey said.

A colonoscopy itself involves short-term dietary changes ahead of time to make sure your body is ready for the outpatient procedure.

“If there are polyps – polyps are where the majority of colon cancers arise from polyps. If they’re small, can be taken off at the time of colonoscopy. And that’s the great thing about doing a colonoscopy–that it can be looking for things and taking care of any issues at that point in time to be able to send off for sampling to make sure that it isn’t a cancer. If things are treated small, it’s preventable,” said Ramsey.

A colonoscopy is recommended every 10 years for a patient at average risk… or more frequently for those at high risk.