KODE— Issues with your heart can have serious repercussions on your health. It can often lead to surgery. And then there’s rehab to help you get back on your feet.

“Maybe they’ve had some coronary artery disease and they have gone home after they’ve had a stent put in or they’ve had coronary artery bypass surgery,” said Paula Ward, Reg. Nurse. “So they’re home for a little bit and heal up, and then they come back to our outpatient program. And they do some exercise on our equipment to strengthen their heart-lung system to hopefully prevent future issues down the road.”

Cardiac rehab can include counseling on nutrition and medication. But it focuses especially on lifestyle and exercise.

“Each person has an individualized program. So we’ll start them where they’re at and develop a timeframe for them to increase their activity on the equipment so we may start out slow and then we’ll gradually increase their endurance on the cardio equipment,” said Ward.

Options range from a treadmill to a stationary bike.

Freeman Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab also offers a step machine where the patient can sit and exercise.

“It’s good for your joints and stability. You use your legs and your arms to increase your strength and to work your heart muscle. So it’s a good glide and it’s good for any patients that aren’t steady on the treadmill or have a hip or knee issue that stand up weight bearing warm doesn’t agree with sit down really like that for someone,” added Ward.

Meanwhile, nurses keep tabs on how the patient is doing through a telemetry monitor.

“It’s a sport chest strap, and it keeps track of their heart rhythm and rate while they are on the exercise equipment. And it does give them an idea that you know things look okay when I exercise,” said Ward.

Cardiac rehab patients will work on-site three days a week, with additional exercises to tackle on their own at home.