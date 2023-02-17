KODE— You’ve likely heard of a stress test as a way to gauge your risk for a heart attack. But that’s not the only option. You can also check your cardiac calcium score.

“It’s a CAT scan of the coronary arteries. And it’s assessing how much calcium is in each of the three major coronary arteries for the most part. It is a indirect way of looking at how much plaque you have because when plaque formed blocks arteries, part of the healing process of that it becomes calcified. So it’s an indirect way of getting an idea of how much plaque you have in your coronary arteries,” said Dr. Robert Stauffer, Inter. Cardiologist.

It’s not a test for a patient experiencing chest pains or other active symptoms. Instead think prevention.

“A friend of mine’s dad died at age 50 – a heart attack. He was scared to death of that. A lot of time people order a stress test. But that only tells you there’s obstructive coronary disease, not really telling what the big picture is. So for predictive model calcium scores, I think significantly better because it’s not just predicting the risk at this point in time but the next 10 years or so,” said Dr. Stauffer.

Cardiac calcium testing will often focus on an older patient with risk factors like family history.

“This is a CAT scan. Takes about three seconds, there’s no IV, there’s no contrast.”

A score of 350 or higher will likely prompt some changes.

“I think the first thing I tell patients is you got coronary disease. You’re at a high risk for a micro infarction, not a walking time bomb, but you should do the things that you should do. For smoking you should quit smoking, for blood pressure’s high, that should be controlled significantly. Cholesterol should be lowered by either drugs like statins or some of the new monoclonal antibody drugs. Drastically control that – sometimes people take a baby aspirin because now we know they have or treating them like they have coronary disease,” Dr. Stauffer added.