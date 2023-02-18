JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department wants to help parents prepare their kids for school.

The department is hosting a Kindergarten Round-Up February 21st from 9 a.m. to 4. They will be vaccinating against measles, mumps, rubella, and chicken pox as well as the DTaP vaccine

Appointments are encouraged to decrease wait time.

Vaccines are typically free with insurance or could cost up to $13.

“We want to get everyone in and taken care of now before there isn’t any appointment times. So we want people to call the Health Department,” said Misty Hammer, Medical Services Coordinator.

To schedule an appointment call 417-623-6122