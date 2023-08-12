KSNF/KODE — Here’s a heads-up for our night owls – you might want to check out the skies, tonight (Saturday) and early tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

And even if you’re not a night owl – you may want to be just for tonight.

Tonight is supposed to be prime viewing time for the Perseid meteor shower as it reaches maximum activity – producing an incredible show in the night skies – if our current cloud cover allows for it.

According to the American Meteor Society – this comet has been in orbit for 133 years – and the last time it entered the inner solar system was in 1992.

The source says, the best time to see this show is between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. – just before the break of dawn, tomorrow in the northeastern skies.

But they add Perseids can be still seen in all directions of the sky and at any time of the night.