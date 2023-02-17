Construction will soon wind down on Joplin’s new dental school.

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s hammers and nails — sheets of plywood, and lots and lots of concrete, steel, and flooring. Construction will soon wind down on Joplin’s new dental school.

“This is the leading edge of dental education,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU Dental Dean.

Highlighted by features that you won’t find in many existing dental schools. Think a virtual simulation laboratory that’s just one part of the KCU Joplin Dental campus.

“You can put the patient’s radiographs in there or their model and you can program the computer with their models and their radiographs. And then you can practice the procedures on the patient before you do the procedure in the mouth,” she added.

Future students will also have the option to use laser scanning of oral issues, create 3D crowns and bridges.

The school also includes more traditional simulation labs, and nearly 100 dental stations for clinical operations.

“The clinic is fabulous. Their Oral Health Center is just amazing because of the innovative technology,” said Dr. Neissen.

Construction also covers traditional classrooms and lecture halls – with high-tech monitors and the ability to connect with the Kansas City campus. It has enhanced safety measures for storm season and was planned with energy efficiency and green technology in mind.

Work first started nearly two years.

“Right about the 90% completion. We’re in the home stretch – we’ve got just about two months of construction remaining. We’ll wrap up construction efforts in April. And then we’ll have a lot of equipment moving into the building and commissioning and training our staff before students arrive,” said Tim Saxe, KCU Strategic Initiatives. “This project has offered us the opportunity to provide outdoor space for all our students and staff to get out and enjoy the outdoors and get some stress relief. Elaborate, like the labyrinth, tucked at the far south of the lawn.”

Construction and equipment costs a total $65,000,000.

It’s all lining up for that first class of students who will hit campus in June.