LA CYGNE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man from La Cygne, Kansas.
KBI said the whereabouts of George Teagarden are unknown.
Teagarden left his residence in La Cygne around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed he headed East on Kansas Highway 152.
He was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with Kansas tag 626HWP. The front license plate reads, “EAT BEEF.”
Teagarden sometimes experiences confusion, according to the KBI.
He was last seen wearing a peach colored short-sleeve shirt, a vest, jeans, brown and black cowboy boots, a grey or straw cowboy hat, and glasses.
If you see him or his vehicle, the KBI asks that you call 911 immediately.