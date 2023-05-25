LA CYGNE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man from La Cygne, Kansas.

KBI said the whereabouts of George Teagarden are unknown.

Teagarden left his residence in La Cygne around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed he headed East on Kansas Highway 152.

He was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with Kansas tag 626HWP. The front license plate reads, “EAT BEEF.”

Teagarden sometimes experiences confusion, according to the KBI.

He was last seen wearing a peach colored short-sleeve shirt, a vest, jeans, brown and black cowboy boots, a grey or straw cowboy hat, and glasses.

If you see him or his vehicle, the KBI asks that you call 911 immediately.