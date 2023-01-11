BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) — Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by members of law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 4 p.m. on Jan. 10 from a woman requesting help at a home in Horton. Deputies found Dunlap in the attic and pronounced that he was dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office reached out to the KBI at 5:30 p.m. for assistance.

The KBI said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and the investigation is ongoing. Those with any information related to this case can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online by using this link.