Four-year-old child burned, punched in the stomach and made to do repetitive wall squats against a long screw sticking out of the wall

JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them.

Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.

Henson admits she left her children, with Melissa Sue Barton, 42, of Afton, for approximately two months while Henson moved to Fredonia.

Barton is charged with felony child neglect in Delaware County Court. She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Henson told sheriff’s deputies that she picked her children up from Barton’s house and noticed her 4-year-old daughter had bruising to her face, chin, buttock area and scabs the size of a nickel along her spine. Henson took the child to a hospital in Parsons for examination.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators believe some of the wounds appeared to be caused by someone burning the child.

During the investigation, deputies say information from the children’s grandmother indicated Henson knew her daughter was being abused, and that they had actually been with Barton for approximately two months. She originally told authorities she had only left them there for a month while she relocated.

Children’s Protective Services conducted an interview with the child, and say she told them “Melissa hurt her with pokey dots against the wall, and on the floor.” The child also told officials “Melissa hurt her with a stick, she got outside.” And that “Melissa threw the stick at her head and….. punched her in the stomach.”

According to deputies, they interviewed Barton who admitted to making the 4-year-old do wall squats for 15 to 30 minutes at a time. Barton also told investigators that the child was always in trouble.

A search warrant of Barton’s house turned up “a long screw in the wall in the master bedroom” that had “what looked to be hair around it,” the affidavit states.

Investigators believe Barton made the 4-year-old child do squats up and down with her back and head against the screw, the affidavit states.

While Barton’s trial is scheduled for February, Henson will remain on probation for the length of her ten-year deferred sentence.