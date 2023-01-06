CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out.

Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence to serve the warrant on Niklas Nelson. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Nelson’s father and gathered intel that Nelson was hiding inside a large metal shop on the property, in the second level/roof area.

Personnel also learned that Nelson possibly had a handgun in his possession. This prompted officers to surround the building and start an armed and barricaded procedure.

Niklas Nelson

A search warrant was obtained for the property and the Montgomery County Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol also responded with a helicopter.

According to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, the SERT team was able to take Nelson into custody with the use of less lethal chemicals and less lethal tools.

Nelson was transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections where he was booked for the warrant for rape, interference with law enforcement, and possession of methamphetamine.

The case has been submitted to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for proper charging. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.