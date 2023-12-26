CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Today marks the beginning of the New Year’s “Taking Down DUI Campaign” in Kansas.

Many law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State are participating in the DUI traffic enforcement campaign until January 2nd.

According to investigators, the New Year’s holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes where at least one driver is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs.

So over the next week, law enforcement agencies will increase the number of deputies they have on patrol.

Cherokee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Nate Jones says the main objective is to keep the roads safe.

“It’s just so many opportunities and options in this day and age you have ride share, Uber, Lyft, friends. Just give somebody a call, you know. A lot of people don’t want to bug somebody but make the phone call, call somebody, get an Uber, plan ahead,” said Nate Jones, Cherokee County Sheriff Chief Deputy.

The Taking Down DUI Campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.