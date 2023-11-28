MIAMI, Okla. – A 7-woman, 5-man jury was seated Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County District Court in the trial of a former Wyandotte pastor facing child sexual abuse allegations.

Fred Gammon, Jr.

Fred Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile girl when he was Wayside Assembly of God pastor. He is also accused of sending several sexually suggestive text messages to the teen that allegedly stated “… you are like a fire to me” and “You are hot” and references to smelling the juvenile’s underwear, according to an arrest affidavit.

The jury selection process started around 9:30 a.m. and concluded around 2:20 p.m.

Gammon has denied the allegations and he is now, not associated with the church’s social media site.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members.

Gammon’s Facebook page lists July 18, 2021, as the date he became pastor at Wayside Assembly of God in Wyandotte. His page has since been deactivated.

Police say Gammon confessed to his wife Tonya, who told investigators she was hurt by his actions but she forgave him. She also posted his $35,000 bail, records show.