JOPLIN, Mo. — A seven-year veteran of the Joplin Police Department is officially hanging up his vest. Today {thursday} is the final day of service for K-9 Ax.

JPD praises him for a successful career locating drugs and other illegal items. And, one of his greatest accomplishments in JPD’s eyes is when he located a woman that had been missing for 48 hours. She had wandered into an area of thick brush in the county and was frail.

It’s believed she would not have survived if it weren’t for K-9 Ax.

He will now live out his retirement with his handler, Officer Brad Rich, and Rich’s family.