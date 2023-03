JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have identified a suspect connected with a recent shooting.

Aaron Birdsong, 30, of Joplin, was arrested after JPD responded to 1808 W. 20th St. for a shooting on Tuesday which left one man injured. Birdsong faces charges of Assault in the 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He remains in the Joplin City Jail as detectives with the department continue their investigation.