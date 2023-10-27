JOPLIN, Mo. — A Webb City woman admitted to police she stole money from a Joplin Walmart store, according to court documents.

21 year old Gillian Carter is charged with felony stealing from the 15th Street location.

The probable cause affadavit says Carter was seen on CCTV taking money in the cash office.

When confronted about the theft, she allegedly admitted to taking $200 during a three month time frame.

But authorities say the total is closer to $2,704, stolen between April 23, 2022 and May 7, 2022.

Carter will make an initial appearance in Jasper County court next month.