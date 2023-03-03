JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of high school students were able to get a jump start on a job, or even a career, this morning in Joplin. Around 90 businesses, colleges, and trade schools were on hand for the Franklin Tech Career Fair.

The event took place at Joplin High School, where anywhere from 1600 to 2,000 students met with potential employers. Whether they were looking for an after-school job or a full-blown career.

“Anytime that, I believe, that you can have colleges and companies and students get together, there’s some great conversations that happen. Learn. I think that our companies and area, are impressed with our students,” said Rhonda Derryberry, Joplin Career Services Coordinator.

“For me, obviously I found I guess a passion in the video production thing and would want to go down that career path now. But for others, they might find, like, a passion in welding or graphic production and other career paths like that,” said Hayden Peavler, JHS Senior.

The Franklin Tech Center and Career Services Department at Joplin High School sponsor the event, which takes place every year.