JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses.

And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.

Jennifer Johnson says it will be all hands on deck for all ten of her employees on Sunday. And she says it’s never too early to place your order for the big game.

She sells a pizza especially designed for occasions like Super Bowl Sunday.

“Well we have “The Beast”, that is a really cool Super Bowl kind of thing. It’s a 29-inch pizza, if you have it cut into slices they are a foot and a half each but I would recommend having it party cut for a Super Bowl party, and you can feed 15 to 20 people easily,” said Johnson.

She says you can start ordering your meal as early as today so it will be done in plenty of time.

Even if they don’t have the game on TV at the restaurant, she knows when halftime hits because of the second rush of orders.