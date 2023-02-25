JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police received a call just before ten Friday night about an unconscious person laying in the driveway of a home on North Florida.

Officers at the scene on N. Florida

Corporal Jeff Flener was at the scene and says emergency personnel were called to the home at 1410 N. Florida for medical assistance. When they arrived they attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Detectives were called to the scene to process evidence and investigate the nature of the woman’s death due to the location where her body was found.

The name of the deceased has not been released and no other details are available. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.