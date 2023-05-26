JOPLIN, Mo. — Water safety for your kids starts in your own backyard.

“Making sure that that pool is safe. Having a four-foot fence around the pool, that sort of latches. Making sure if you can’t have that, that if there’s a door to the pool that is locked, maybe has an alarm on it” said Dr. Beth Garrett, Pediatrician.

Don’t keep pool toys in the pool when not in use. They could attract kids to jump in without supervision.

“It may not be your child that it attracts. It may be a neighbor child or maybe somebody comes over to play in the neighborhood. They get attracted by whatever’s in the pool, and they come over into your yard. And so, you want to be safe not just for your child but for all the children,” she added.

Little swimmers should always wear a life jacket in the water.

“I prefer a life vest that’s the full chest best. We see the puddle jumpers quite a bit but those can hold children in a facedown position, which is not safe,” said Dr. Garrett.

And designate a water watcher to keep an eye on little swimmers at all times.

“Everybody thinks somebody is watching the water whether it’s the pool, the lake, the creek. But then nobody’s watching the kids. So having somebody designated as a Water Watcher and then, especially for somebody that’s not a good swimmer. We want somebody within arm’s reach of that child, even if they’ve got their life jacket on,” she said.

And there are a few extra factors to keep in mind if you’re heading out to the creek.

“We want to think about currents. If we have a heavy rain, you may have more germs in the water, may have downed tree limbs that may pull people under. So we just want to be aware of that if we’re in a boat, canoe, wearing those life vests even if you’re a strong swimmer. It’s always good to be safe and be aware of what’s going on in our local waterways,” said Dr. Garrett.