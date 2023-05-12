JOPLIN, Mo. — Soap, toothpaste, and diapers aren’t things you would normally associate with a food pantry. But workers at Crosslines Ministries in Joplin say they are some of the essentials their clients need.

And now a grant is helping the non-profit stock its shelves. Joplin City Council members approved a pass-through ARPA grant of almost $30,000 for hygiene items.

“So there are just a lot of needs that people have in our community. When you go to the grocery store, you don’t just buy groceries. You buy things to clean the house, you buy soap, you buy hygiene products. And so that just is just a great need for folks in our country — something they have to purchase that can be expensive,” said Rodney Rambo, Crosslines Executive Director.

The grant will allow Crosslines to buy enough of the items to be completely stocked for the next two years.