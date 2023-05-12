JOPLIN, Mo. — A state grant will help make sure Joplin City Parks have healthy trees for years to come. The Missouri Department of Conservation is giving Joplin up to $25,000 through a Community Forestry Grant.

City workers will use the money to update an inventory of trees – adding up to thousands of oaks, maples, and magnolias. The project will focus on nine city parks — including Landreth, Ewert, Cunningham, and Mercy Park.

“It’s just, you know, 10 years down the line, 20 years down the line we want to make sure those trees are healthy and growing. I mean there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it – pruning. That goes into the grant as well,” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks & Rec. Director.

The city has a tree inventory. It logs the type of tree, its size, a GPS location and condition — including any dead branches or disease.