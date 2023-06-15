JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin says it will be unable to accept online utility bill payments starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 due to a computer system software update.

However, other payment options are available to citizens:

Mail payments to the City of Joplin at 602 S. Main Suite 300 in Joplin

Pay in person at the Finance Department on the third floor of City Hall 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Drop payments (check or money order) in the west side drop box of City Hall at 602 S. Main Street in Joplin

The City notes this upgrade should not last for an extended period of time and apologizes for any inconvenience.

This upgrade does not affect online payments to the municipal court.