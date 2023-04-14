JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marks a milestone in the history of Joplin, but it’s not one to celebrate. A hail of gunfire shattered the quiet of this Joplin neighborhood 90 years ago today. When it was over, Joplin Detective Harry McGinnis and Newton County Constable Wes Harryman would pay the ultimate price serving their community.

It started 13 days earlier when the culprits, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, or Bonnie and Clyde, and three other members of the Barrow gang, moved to this garage apartment near 34th and Oak Ridge Drive.

They would shoot their way out of trouble to freedom.

Brad Belk says law enforcement was called to this location to check out suspicious activity, but they had no idea who they were about to encounter.

Of all places, why did they choose this structure?

Belk says it offered a number features, for one, it’s sturdiness offered protection, as well as windows on all four sides.

“You had the advantage of shooting down, ok. Third, they like had a completely 360 degree look, so there’s windows and everything. Nobody’s gonna sneak up on them, alright. And if they do then they’re ready, they have the height advantage. Four, they liked the idea of being able to get access to their cars inside,” said Belk, MSSU Community Historian.

In the long run, Bonnie’s own vanity lead to the couple’s eventual downfall. In their haste to get past officers, she left a camera, which had all kinds of pictures of what every member of the gang looked like.

“The photographs were invaluable for them to put out an all points bulletin of exactly who they were after, they took some fun photos on their way to uh to Joplin, so those photographs were invaluable in knowing more about the gang,” said Belk.

With the help of the photos, the couple was eventually cornered in Louisiana about a year later, but this time it was Bonnie and Clyde that went down in a hail of bullets.