JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids in Joplin found time to exercise and relax this morning at “Wildcat Glades.”

It happened at a yoga class specifically for kids.

Certified yoga instructor Amanda Tiberghien walks the children through the half-hour-long class with techniques that not only keep kids engaged, but also encourage them to move and breathe.

She says getting kids to practice breathing, stretching and exercise can reduce issues in the future, like anxiety and depression. Tiberghien says these techniques are necessary for kids to learn now, so they can take the knowledge into adulthood.

“They’re busy with school and sports and they, kids, don’t have downtime. So, they need more than adults do, kids need to learn how to calm themselves down by breathing and just relaxing and stretching — and it’s just very beneficial for them.” Amanda Tiberghien, Certified Yoga Instructor.

If your kids couldn’t make today’s class, no worries.

The kids yoga class is held on the second Saturday of each month, for ages 5 and up.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. at the “Wildcat Glades Education Cottage”, and it is free.