JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again – this early portion of the summer break is busy for a nonprofit through the “Joplin School District.”

Busy getting help from folks from Wisconsin — And it’s not the first time.

“Last time, the first words Chip the pastor said to us was walking in Missouri, ‘it’s 110 degrees out.’ Yesterday when we arrived — it was only 76,” said Kennedy Colby, WI volunteer.

Meaning it’s already a much better experience for Kennedy Colby.

She had such a productive trip last year, she’s making a return trip from Wisconsin to volunteer in Joplin.

“It was an old school building. So we were like taking apart the old ceiling tiles that had water damage. We ended up getting a whole week’s worth of projects to do in two days done,” said Colby.

Volunteers with the nonprofit 6:8 are pitching in at Bright Futures Joplin, tackling a long list of projects that they don’t always have time for.

“It’s been awesome to see the amount of just moving supplies and cleaning and moving through shelves and building some shelves and doing some repair work just to hopefully help the organization here be more organized and more prepared for the fall and the supply, the school supplies, and all the work that they do. It’s been awesome,” said John Ramthun, volunteer director.

“We’re kind of rearranging our donation center to make it more efficient. We want to be ready in August whenever we have a big influx of means. So we want to be ready,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin.

Bright Futures Joplin depends on volunteer support.

They add this kind of group support makes a huge difference.

“They’re incredible. They have such a heart for service and a heart for Joplin. They just love Joplin. They’re from Wisconsin, and they come here every year to serve here. So I think it says a lot about our community and a lot about the good that we do as well,” said Stone.

This is the sixth trip in six years.

“Our goal is to keep this going as long as we are needed here and as long as we have been able to help. We would love to keep coming back and see how we can help,” said Ramthun.