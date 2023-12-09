JOPLIN, Mo. — As we approach winter – a reminder to homeowners to get their chimneys inspected.

It’s that time of the year…

Where families all across the Four States spend the holidays – gathering around the fireplace.

However, according to the US Fire Administration and National Fire Protection Association, thousands of chimney fires happen every year in the US causing millions of dollars in property damage – and sometimes, even fatalities.

“In a wood-burning fireplace, creosote is the real issue in the flue, in the chimney. Creosote is a combustible material so if that catches fire, that can burn in the chimney and it’s not designed to burn a fire the way the firebox itself is,” said Victor Ferguson, “The Fireplace Shop” owner.

“People are starting up their wood stoves and pellet stoves and different things like that, so basically what happens is the smoke creates soot, and the soot is what actually catches on fire inside of the stove pipe,” said Brant Cullen, Redings Mill Fire Protection District Engineer.

That’s something firefighters with the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, and the owner of the Fireplace Shop in Joplin — want to prevent.

The store tells us they install more than 100 wood-burning fireplaces every year.

“You can grab a bright light, put on your dirty t-shirt, and have a good look inside that fireplace. If you see things like broken bricks, rusty holes in the firebox, a damper broken loose, those are signs you may have an issue going on behind the scenes,” said Ferguson.

“Every year I recommend at least getting it inspected, making sure you don’t have any cracks, make sure nothing is broken in there, making sure everything’s squared away for the winter,” said Cullen.