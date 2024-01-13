JOPLIN, Mo. — While cold weather may slow some of us down, for local mechanics, it marks the beginning of “the busy season.”

The two hardest times of the year on your vehicle are the extreme heat of summer and the cold of winter.

Just ask long-time mechanic Richard Harlen-Clutter. “Door handles are the main thing I see in the winter, outside door handle, instead of taking the time and trying to dry out the door, people pull on the handles hard and end up breaking them off,” said Richard Harlen-Clutter, Ivey’s Service Station.

And he’s seen his share of cracked windows because someone poured hot water on the windshield to clear it off enough to see out of it. He also gets questions about antifreeze and the right mixture of it and water to prevent your engine from freezing up.

“Right now in Missouri, we’re usually good to minus ten on the antifreeze and that’s all good, with us hitting these really cold temperatures I’m bumping it up to minus thirty-five,” said Harlen-Clutter.

The phrase, “They don’t make them like they used to” is the best way to describe modern batteries, sometimes causing them to fail even if they aren’t that old. About four years, if you’re lucky, is the longest they’ll last now. And he says it does a real number on the battery of electric vehicles too.

“Sub-freezing temperatures, especially below zero, they drop, on a full charge, if your normal range is three hundred miles, minus ten, you might be looking at seventy percent of that,” said Harlen-Clutter.

For that reason, he says it’s best to keep EVs in a garage whenever possible.