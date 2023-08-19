JOPLIN, Mo. — 80 students took a step closer to their futures in dentistry, today.

The KCU-Joplin College of Dental Medicine held a white coating ceremony for the inaugural Class of 2027.

Keynote speaker Chief Glenna Wallace offered some words of encouragement before students received their short white coats.

The shorter white coat is given to students to resemble the beginning of their clinical rotations.

KCU faculty and guest doctors were given the honors of putting the coats on each of the 80 students.

After receiving their coats — the Class of 2027 took their dental medicine oath.

“Looking forward I just have to think about the next week. It’s going to be very intense. It’s going to be a lot of study. It’s going to be hard. There are going to be dark days ahead but looking back it’s something I’m very proud of,” said Aaron David, Class of 2027 inaugural student.

“It’s incredibly exciting and very joyful. We’ve worked for this for three years. It’s amazing to finally have it arrived so it’s a very exciting day for me as well as the students,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, Founding Dean KCU College of Dental Medicine.

When the class graduates in 2027 — the students will then receive a second, long white coat to signify they have completed their degrees and have become licensed dentists.