(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — When the stock market continues to trend downward for a long period of time, you might begin to wonder, “Is there a safer investment where my money can continue to grow?” According to the owner of Gold and Silver of Joplin, the answer to that question is, “Yes,” and right now it’s all about silver.

“With silver, we’ve been at historical highs now a couple of times over the last 34 years. So when the market is down, it’s a much safer option based on prior return. So, if you’re just looking solely at the data, I think that’s what makes silver a better investment, right now, over gold,” said Eric Gerner, a professional numismatist and Owner of Gold and Silver of Joplin, LLC.

Gerner states there’s more than one form of silver investing, and depending on which one you choose to invest in, determines the amount of money you’ll likely make from that investment.

“Silver can basically be put into a couple of categories. The first one is constitutional silver or junk silver. That’s quarters and halves… minted in 1964 and earlier. But, they were minted in such quantities that they’re not really collectible, unless they’re in very high grades. Then you have your pure silver, whether it be generic or state sponsored. State sponsored silver is minted by a government, like your silver eagle. They’re meant to be government backed, explained Gerner. “Buying an eagle or a state sponsored ounce of silver, as opposed to what we refer to as a generic constitutional silver, will mean more money for the investor.”

Aside from silver, another investment to consider when the stock market is in, or close to becoming a “bear market,” is land or real estate.

“I like land, that’s the way I was brought up. My father was a big investor in land. I remember when I was very young, he always said that land is probably one of the wisest investments, because everything that’s out there is already made. There’s only so much land to be had,” Gerner said. “But the downside to investing in land or real estate, is the upkeep, which takes away from your return on the investment.”

When the stock market slumps, there are safer alternatives for investing, but for Gerner, he’s content with his investment choice.

“I just turn to precious metals and rare coins — things like that.”